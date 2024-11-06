Celebrating Movember: South African celebrities with the best beards

This November, we recognize Movember, an initiative devoted to positively influencing men's mental well-being, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. During Movember, most men trim their beards to moustaches to show that they support the movement.

In celebration of Movember, we look at some of the South African celebrities with the sexiest beards as well as tips on how to take care of your beard using natural ingredients. Thapelo Mokoena The actor has always been vocal about self-care and always makes sure that his grey beard is always well-kept.

Seeing how most people were interested in his skincare routine, about two years ago he broadened his horizon and launched a beard care range under the Bakoena Brands. With that said, he’ll be hosting a master class at the Clicks Beauty Fair this coming weekend. Thapelo Mokoena showing his sexy beard. Picture: Instagram. Rich Mnisi

The fashion designer not only serves fashion looks but the face as well. With clear skin, Mnisi’s beard is always nourished and because of how well he maintains his image, he is one of the national crushes. Rich Mnisi’s face card never declines. Picture: Instagram. Muzi Mthabela Just like Mokoena, Mthabela has a grey beard that has everyone drooling. What makes him stand out is that he is bald or sometimes keeps very short hair, so all the attention goes to his well-kept facial hair.

South African actor, Muzi Mthabela is always well-kept. Picture: Instagram. Mondli Makhoba With strong facial features and high cheekbones, Makhoba’s beard is one for the books. His beard has become a part of his aesthetic because it adds more flair to his dapper fashion looks. “My beard story. I was about 14 years old when little hair started showing on my chin; by the time I was 16, you could group me with men. My hero, my father, didn't like the idea.

“Jealously is the right word for the feeling projected onto my beard by my hero. At this time, I had sideburns, too. So he decided to teach me how to shave so I could healthily get rid of what was bordering him, my beard,” he said. “Fast forward, many years later, I have a clean and healthy beard. I am a #Tabacambassador, after all. I'm sure that my hero is proud of his eldest son, the Tabac Man, the original.” Mondli Makhoba said his facial hair started growing at the age of 14. Picture: Instagram. For men who are struggling with taking care of their beards, skincare expert Nicole Sherwin suggests switching to products with natural ingredients.

“Movember is here, a month dedicated to raising awareness around men’s health issues, from mental well-being to physical health. While the focus is often on things like prostate and testicular cancer, there’s another health factor men might overlook: skincare and personal care,” she said. “Many common products contain toxic ingredients that may increase health risks, including cancer, skin irritation, and hormone disruption. “This Movember, let’s talk about which ingredients to avoid and why choosing clean, non-toxic products can be one of the simplest ways to safeguard your health,” she said.

Below are the natural ingredients you can use for a healthy beard. Superfoods: Ingredients like baobab, marula, and chia are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and essential fatty acids that help repair, hydrate, and protect your skin. Aloe vera: This soothing plant extract is perfect for calming and hydrating, making it ideal for shaving-related irritation.