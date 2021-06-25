Charli D'Amelio: Eyeliner is complicated

Charli D'Amelio struggles to apply eyeliner in her beauty routine and usually swaps it for a simple eyeshadow. The 17-year-old TikTok star struggles to apply eyeliner in her makeup routine and swaps the tricky product for a simple eyeshadow.

She told Glamour: "There's something about eyeliner—just because I'm still learning how to do it. “I feel like it's too complicated. With my eye shape, it just never looks right. “That's why I literally just put eye shadow under my eyes with a little stick shadow.

“When other people do it on me, it looks great, so it must be a me problem."

Instead, “The D'Amelio Show” star swears by lip gloss, blush and an eyelash curler to create the best look. Asked what are her three best beauty products, she said: "Oh my goodness, that's hard. “I think it would be a blush, an eyelash curler, and probably a lip gloss.

“I like the Morphe 2 Lip Oil in Flutter, since it has a little bit of a red tone, which is pretty. “I have very dark eyelashes, so I don't technically need mascara for them to really pop, which is super awesome, I'm very thankful for that—my Italian genes coming through. “When I curl my eyelashes, they are very long as well, thanks to castor oil, which is another tip: Use castor oil on your eyelashes and they grow."

What's more, the social media influencer learned how to apply makeup after watching her mum do her makeup ahead of her dance competitions. She added: "My mom taught me how to do all of my makeup because I was a [dance] competition kid. “No one wants to be doing a five-year-old's makeup at six in the morning, so I learned how to do my own makeup very quickly.