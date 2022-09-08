Charlize Theron rips up the rule book when it comes to beauty

Charlize Theron likes to "take risks" with beauty. The Hollywood actress insists there shouldn't be any rules when it comes to makeup and style.

She said: "Beauty is subjective, I don’t think there should be any rules! The best looks happen when you take risks." Asked what the best beauty advice she's received is, she replied: "My hairstylist Adir has taught me never to be afraid to take risks!" The 47-year-old star's beauty icon is her mom because she's "confident" in her "own skin".

Charlize told ELLE UK: "My mum is my beauty icon. She's confident and comfortable in her own skin. She's outspoken but also caring. She takes fantastic care of herself so she feels good!" When it comes to beauty and perfume, the busy star - who is mom to adopted daughters Jackson, 10, and August, seven, opts for minimalism. The Dior J'adore ambassador said: "My approach to beauty and fragrance is that simple is best. I'm a mother of two so I can’t always spend a lot of time in front of the mirror every morning - I have to get them to school! And fragrance is the same way, with the J’adore scent, it combines classic fresh floral scents with the lightness of water as its base which creates something classic and nuanced without overdoing it."

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning star recently explained that as she gets older she does not worry about wearing a "tonne of powder" on her face and being able to "look natural" on film has changed her approach to her red carpet look. She said: "I think the older I've become the more I'm about not matte-ing your face down and wearing a tonne of powder. I think having actors look natural is something that's so celebrated in film that I've kind of brought that into my [approach to the] red carpet and even editorials that I shoot – not wanting to look like [I have] a matte face. I think a lot of us are so hypersensitive about not wanting to look like sweaty pigs! [But] I don't think it's very flattering on women, especially as we get older. So you don't have to use a powder."