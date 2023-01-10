Charlotte Tilbury wishes she could have done Elizabeth Taylor’s make-up

The celebrity make-up artist – who has painted many A-list faces such as Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner, Emma Roberts and Alessandra Ambrosio – grew up loving Old Hollywood, an era that inspired her love of make-up and was upset to never get to do the “Cat on A Hot Tin Roof” star’s make-up before she died in 2011, aged 79. The 49-year-old make-up mogul told BAZAAR.com: “I was about eight years old.

“I had black-and-white posters on my wall. “I would just sit there, like, studying and counting Marilyn Monroe’s eyelashes and Marlene Dietrich eyelashes. “Many of my products were inspired from those black-and-white pictures.

“That stayed with me. I ended up working on the red carpet and with some of the biggest Old Hollywood stars, some of them have died now, like Jackie Kennedy Onassis’s sister Lee Radziwill. “Elizabeth Taylor, I never got to work with her in the end, but so many of them were such an inspiration to me.”

Tilbury – who runs a successful eponymous cosmetic brand that celebrates her admiration of the Golden Age of movies and the beauty looks it made popular - loves how TikTok and YouTube give her a “direct dialogue” with her customers. She said: “I’m a champion for the fact that you are able to speak to so many audiences and speak directly to your consumer.

