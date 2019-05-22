Cher is launching 'genderless' perfume. Pic: Bang Showbiz

Cher has announced that she is launching her own "genderless" fragrance, which will be her first scent since 1987. The 73-year-old songstress has teamed up with the company Scent Beauty - from Bernd Beetz and Steve Mormoris - to create her own perfume, named Eau de Couture by Cher, for both men and women, and the much-anticipated launch will be the first scent since her 1987 fragrance, Uninhibited.

The 'Believe' hitmaker has been working on the inclusive fragrance, which features notes of bergamot, neroli, jasmine and vanilla, for four years as she wanted it to be perfect.

She said: "It's very touchy-feely. It makes you want to hold onto yourself. We've come a long, long way since I first put out a perfume so I really do believe this is genderless.

"I made it for people who love perfume or people who want to smell good, who feel that it's part of who they are."

Cher knew she wanted notes of oriental "vanilla" and spice because she wanted to create something based on the best aspects of her own fragrance collection.

The 'If I Could Turn Back Time' songstress also explained that she met her fragrance partner, Mormoris through a mutual friend, and the process to create Eau de Couture happened naturally.