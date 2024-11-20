Chidimma Adetshina has ‘no bad blood’ with South Africa as she announces plans to bid farewell to pageantry world after her Miss Universe Africa reign

Miss Universe Africa and Oceania Chidimma Adetshina has revealed that this is the end of the road for her in the pageantry world in one of her media appearance tours in Nigeria. There is growing speculation that the Miss Universe first runner-up has quit the pageantry world due to her unhappiness during the recent pageant, after a trending video online showed make-up artists neglecting the 23-year-old while they attended to other participants.

She is expected to serve as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania 2024 for a year, and has expressed a desire to study further and improve herself thereafter. The controversial Soweto-born beauty queen, who was born to a Mozambican mother and Nigerian father in South Africa, is back in Nigeria for a celebration tour after being placed as first runner-up at the prestigious Miss Universe pageant in Mexico at the weekend. It is unclear whether she is expected to stay in Nigeria or if she will be relocating to New York for a year. While Adetshina is doing press tours in her new home country of Nigeria, back in South Africa, her mother and her identity are still the subject of a criminal investigation by the Hawks and the Home Affairs.

Adetshina's Mozambican mother, Anabela Rungo, faces potential fraud and identity theft charges for alleged identity fraud committed during her birth registration. In October, Home Affairs announced it was in the process of revoking Adetshina’s citizenship, along with her family’s ID and travel documents after they failed to respond to a deadline they were given to make a representations as to why they should keep their South African documents and identity. Focusing on studies After clinching the Miss Universe Africa title and Miss Universe Nigeria, the Soweto-born beauty queen revealed that at the end of her reign she would want to focus on her studies and herself.

“As much as I would like to explore more, but I think this is just the end of the road. And I am really proud of where I got to and feel that not only did I make myself proud but also made Nigeria proud and Africa proud. “So this is the end of the road and I’m hoping that I get to further my studies and to better myself. And do good things in Nigeria and establish myself,” she said. Adetshina had been studying law at the Varsity College in Cape Town when she entered for Miss South Africa earlier this year.

An Instagram user, @themasterofmisses shared a video where the Miss Universe contestants were seen getting make-up and hair touch ups while Adetshina was left out and no one was fixing her hair and makeup. After a while, one of the crew that was touching up the contestants came to Adetshina and pretended to fix her lips, which he did not. While assumptions should not be made because we do not know what happened before the video was taken or after, Instagram users flooded the comment section as this particular video stirred a controversy online about racism being quite evident in this particular video.

Instagram user @divineabanum02 wrote: “I believe one day racism will eventually be erased from the surface of the earth. However Miss Nigeria doesn’t need your attention, she is beautiful and okay.” Instagram user, @mandipamasuku commented, “That’s blatant racism omg!! The only black girl on the stage doesn’t get hairspray, make, touch ups!!! The pageant works is gutting.” No bad blood with South Africa In another press tour interview, Adetshina was asked if she is going to visit South Africa and how she feels about it now that she is Miss Universe Africa and Oceania 2024.