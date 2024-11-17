Chidimma Adetshina praises new home country after being crowned Miss Universe runner-up

Following a year of controversy in South Africa, Chidimma Adetshina, representing Nigeria, has been crowned Miss Universe runner-up. The pageant, which took place in Mexico City on Sunday, saw Miss Denmark Victoria Kjær Theilvig taking the overall Miss Universe crown while Mexico’s María Fernanda Beltrán Figueroa took the second runner-up position.

Adetshina was forced to withdraw from the 2024 Miss South Africa pageant in early August, days before the finale, after SA Home Affairs alleged that her parents had committed identity fraud to make her a South African citizen around the time of her birth. The beauty queen was born and raised in South Africa, but her mother is a Mozambican national and her father is Nigerian. Following the controversy, Adetshina fled to Nigeria, whose embassy granted her a diplomatic passport, and she was also given the opportunity to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, which she won in late August. South African organisations, including Progressive Forces for South Africa, had petitioned for her to be excluded from the Miss Universe Pageant, while SA Home Affairs announced in late October that it had begun the process to revoke her SA identity and travel documents.

Following her runner up victory at the Miss Universe Pageant, Adetshina praised her new adopted country for supporting her through these difficult times. “To my dearest Nigerians, with open arms, you carried me on wheels made of the purest love and intentions. I still cannot fully comprehend the reasons, but what matters most is that you’ve given me a second chance at life. For a moment, my life flashed before my eyes, but in the next breath, Nigeria refuelled my purpose and my reason to live,” Adetshina said on her Instagram page. “As I step onto the Miss Universe stage tonight, I carry with me over 2 million beads of love, strength, and an unstoppable spirit. In this very moment, history is being made through my story. I call upon all my ancestors to guide my path with ease and grace. I promise to give my very best while you continue to pray for me.”