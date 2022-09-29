Chloe Grace Moretz struggled with body dysmorphia after ‘Family Guy’ meme

Chloe Grace Moretz struggled with body dysmorphia and became a "recluse" after a "horrific" Family Guy meme went viral. The 25-year-old star has reflected on the way she was talked about online after a photographer snapped her walking into a hotel carrying a pizza box, which sparked a cruel meme mocking her body with its "long legs" and a "short torso".

She told Hunger magazine: "Everyone was making fun of my body, and I brought it up with someone and they were like: ‘Oh, shut the f*** up – it’s funny.’ "And I just remember sitting there and thinking: ‘My body is being used as a joke, and it’s something that I can’t change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram.’

"It was something so benign as walking into a hotel with leftovers. And to this day, when I see that meme, it’s something very hard for me to overcome.” She admitted the fallout made her "kind of sad" and she became very "self-conscious", even when she was in her element at red-carpet events.

She added: "After that, I was kind of sad. It took a layer of something that I used to enjoy, which was getting dressed up and going to a carpet and taking a photo, and made me super self-conscious. "And I think that body dysmorphia – which we all deal with in this world – is extrapolated (sic) by the issues of social media. It’s a headf***.” In response, the Carrie actress "became a recluse" and was able to detach herself from fame by not being pictured all the time.

