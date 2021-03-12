Chloe X Halle named Neutrogena brand ambassadors

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Chloe X Halle have been named Neutrogena's brand ambassadors after using the brand since they were youngsters. The singing sisters are overjoyed to be the newest faces of the skincare brand after using Neutrogena products since they were youngsters. Chloe, 22, told People magazine: "We've always loved how the products have worked and felt on our skin. “So when they came to us, we were so freaking excited. And to be the first ever sister duo ambassadors, that just makes it so much cooler, because I get to do this with my best friend. “And I'm really grateful that Neutrogena's standards and morals align with ours. Instead of hiding who you are, and instead of dulling who you are, it just helps us elevate ourselves and shine through even more."

Chloe and Halle have always loved beauty since they were little girls and pretended to do each other's makeup with their grandmother's vanity table.

Chloe recalled: "Every time we would visit our Nana in South Carolina, she would have her vanity in her bathroom and she would just let us play at it.

“And even though there were no makeup products, we felt like we were doing each other's makeup, because we had all the brushes, and we would put them on each other's faces."

And the R&B duo hopes to encourage the brand's inclusivity through their partnership as they want to surround themselves with brands that make them feel included.

Halle, 20, explained: "I think what we truly just hope to embody through this partnership is just love and showing that you can be yourself unapologetically.

“I feel so very grateful to have women like my sister and my mother and inspiring figures around me that just make me want to be a better person every single day.

“And I feel like I try to surround myself with brands that are on that same page as well.

“So for me, Neutrogena is all of the above, and I just feel really grateful to be a part of something that is so inclusive, so just beautiful inside and out. Showing that you can be you and you is perfect."