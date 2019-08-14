A jab or two of botox has helped Chrissy Teigen sweat less. (Picture: Reuters)

Chrissy Teigen has had botox injected into her armpits to stop sweating. The 33-year-old model shared the procedure she had done with Dr. Jason Diamond on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and was thrilled at the thought of getting to wear silk again "without soaking".

She wrote over a clip of her being injected: "@drjasondiamond is my favorite human. "BOTOXED MY ARMPITS.

"TRULY BEST MOVE I HAVE EVER MADE.

"I can wear silk again without soaking woohoo! (sic)"

In the video, Teigen spoke about how painless it was and breathed a sigh of relief as she admitted she was scared.

She said: "That really isn't anything. It looked very frightening."

And the doctor told her: "That's it."

Although it was her first time having botox under arms, Teigen previously revealed she had her armpit "sucked out" to make her "feel better in dresses".

She said: "I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things.

"It's a big secret, but I don't care.

"It was nine years ago or so.

"And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it's back though, so now I've gotta pay for [liposuction] again."

However, Teigen admitted it was "the dumbest" thing she's ever done.

She said: "It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly."