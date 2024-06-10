Chrissy Teigen hits back at a medical professional who accused her of having fillers

The 38-year-old model has taken to social media to deny having had fillers and to highlight the dangers of spreading rumours online.

Chrissy - who is married to the Grammy-winning musician John Legend - said on Instagram: "Would you trust a doctor that couldn't tell filler from weight gain? I personally wouldn't.

"And also, my doctor would never, ever, hang out on Instagram and dissect people's faces … he's too busy working.

"Also, last thing on this, just because I've already started. Those kinds of critiques only serve to make the person you're talking about not want to smile and show their natural joy because they think that people are going to make fun of them because of their bone structure, maybe their teeth, their lips, how they look when they smile."

Chrissy subsequently argued that critics need to be careful about what they say online.