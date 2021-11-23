The 35-year-old model took to Instagram to enthuse about the procedure, which involves putting hair from the “back of your head” to the brows to create a fuller look, after years of overplucking the facial feature as a teen. She wrote: "I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head!! (sic)."

Chrissy Teigen undergoes eyebrow transplant. Picture: Instagram In a clip posted to her Instagram Story, Chrissy said: “They look so cool. He did hairs up here to even them out. Crazy.” The ‘Cravings’ author added: “a little dark from the pencil it’s so cool to have brows again!” She went out to issue a warning: “Teens: do not pluck them all off like I did. (sic)"

Teens: do not pluck them all off like I did. Picture: Instagram Chrissy's Dr. Diamond chimed in with the sentiment, writing that “too many people '' are experiencing the same issue as Chrissy. He said on a screenshot of Chrissy’s post that “eyebrows play a huge part of the facial aesthetic.” He went on: “They frame the eyes and can either be an asset to the eyes, or they can be the annoying part of your morning you have to spend ten minutes filling in."

The latest transformation comes after the same surgeon removed fat from his client's cheeks. Chrissy - who is married to award-winning musician John Legend - said in an Instagram Story video: "I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here. And since I quit drinking, I'm really seeing the results. And I like it, yeah." The television personality also insisted she feels no embarrassment about having undergone the procedure.