Ciara drops skincare brand On A Mission

Ciara has become the latest celebrity to launch a skincare brand. The “One, Two Step” hitmaker has dropped the inclusive On A Mission (OAM) line, a venture that’s been years in the making.

The products – priced from $28 (R48) and $62 (R1 064) – include the Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser, Vitamin C Brightening Pads, Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Vitamin C Eye Revitaliser and Vitamin C Radiance Moisturiser. The new brand prides itself on inclusivity, with the items tested on 96 women with different skin tones. Speaking to Allure, the 36-year-old star said: “I would say this is truly a missing piece in skin care today.

“These products are for all skin types, so that’s why we wanted to do [the clinical testing] with every skin tone.” Ciara joins a highly saturated market, with the likes of Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and Alicia Keys among those to have their own skincare ranges. Despite everything she’s already achieved in the music business, Ciara remains as ambitious as ever.

She shared: “I had a vision for things that were important to me to check off on my dream list of things to accomplish. This was one of them.” Ciara burst on the music scene as a teenager and she's subsequently enjoyed significant success in other fields, including writing a book, launching a fragrance and even creating her own rum company. She added: “I feel kind of funny going on about the list of things I’m doing.

