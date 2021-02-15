Classic, romantic make-up looks that will make you dazzle on date night

We’re still in the month of love and, if you didn't get to celebrate Valentine’s Day for whatever reason, there's still time to arrange a date night. And if you’re planning on doing it soon make sure you look the part. Your make up can be simple but effective. Below are the classic romantic make-up looks that will make you dazzle on your date night. Prepare your skin For flawless glam, your skin must be healthy. Maintaining a skincare regime twice a day is the first place to start. Keep it simple while seeing great results with a good quality range such as ZERO Skincare, with plant-based products.

Embrace dewy skin

Back then, high definition foundation was the thing, but we’ve seen a move towards lighter coverage foundations that leave the skin with a healthy glow. Let your natural skin shine through by opting for a dewy look foundation. You can try the Wet n Wild’s PhotoFocus Dewy Liquid Foundatio which is lightweight and delivers a natural look.

Romantic blush

Make your cheeks pop with a soft blush that will give you a natural glow. For a silky texture, go for Pretty By Flormar’s Baked Blush, it comes in shades of Deep Coral and Rosy Bronze.

Smokey eye

Eyes are more telling. And to add more flair to your glam, smokey eyes are the best option. Go for eye shadows that will help you achieve the sultry look such as Fire by Pretty By Flormar’s Eyeshadow Palette.

Flirty lashes

These days, makeup seems incomplete without extra lashes. Kiss Looks So Natural Lashes has something that will add more flair to your look.

A pop of colour on the lips

Glossy lips are on-trend. But if you still want a bit of colour, try the Megalast Stained Glass Lip Gloss which gives lips a luscious, divine shine.