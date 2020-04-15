Clere launches new hand sanitizer
Well known South African beauty brand, Clere has launched its first hand sanitiser range.
This comes after the World Health Organization, as well as the South African government and health officials, stated that it’s imperative to wash hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to effectively curb the spread of germs and coronavirus.
As much as washing and sanitising hands is key, Clere brand manager, Su-Marie Annandale insists that both sanatising and moisturising is important because keeping our hands clean can lead to, and exacerbate, dry skin issues.
She also adds that hand sanitisers should be used when it makes the most sense, like after touching a door handle or another surface that might carry germs. In fact, the more regularly you use it the more effective it will be.
To keep your hands clean and moisturised, Annandale shared:
- Once you’ve washed your hands for at least 20 seconds, pat them dry rather than rubbing them, which can irritate the skin. Leave a small amount of dampness on the skin, and then moisturise to lock in the water.
- Crèmes are better than body lotions in this instance because they are more nourishing. Crèmes are more effective after washing hands as they contain what we’d want to add back into the skin, including certain oils such as tissue oil. Carry your own tub of moisturiser with you to avoid spreading germs by sharing with others.
- In addition to making a routine out of using hand cream after washing your hands, a humidifier can help keep the air - and in turn, your skin- moist.
- Apply moisturiser before going to bed. Night time is the perfect opportunity to give your skin a break. Apply a thick crème and if you can, wear a pair of cotton gloves to bed.