Clere promotes body positivity









Clere emphasises feeling better on the inside while looking good on the outside. Picture: Instagram

Skincare brand Clere is promoting body positivity in their new campaign called Your Shape, Your Way. On a warm summer’s morning beauty editors, bloggers and influencers were introduced to Clere’s stylish new lotions bottle shape. Themed Your Shape, Your Way , the launch combined beauty, nutrition and movement, and how all three contribute to a healthier, happier, more beautiful you.

The morning was a celebration of body positivity. The brand, which has been an advocate of creating a positive body image emphasises feeling better on the inside while looking good on the outside.





Nutritionist and dietician Christine Peters spoke about how making small changes to your diet such as adding fresh fruits and vegetables, eating regular meals, and not letting yourself get to the point of starvation when you’ll ultimately crave an unhealthy snack, will not only make you feel better, but will make you look better too. “What we put into our bodies has a direct impact on how we look,” Peters said.









Another thing that the brand focused on was the importance of exercising. And to prove that working out doesn't mean overworking your body, guests were treated to a 30-minute Pilates session - which is enough to assist in making you feel, and look healthier without trying too hard.





Also, to commemorate breast cancer month, the brand shared the following tips to reduce your risk of breast cancer:

Keep up a regular exercise regime

Maintain a healthy weight

Don’t smoke



For this campaign, the brand has released 10 fragrance variants.







