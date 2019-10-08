Skincare brand Clere is promoting body positivity in their new campaign called Your Shape, Your Way.
On a warm summer’s morning beauty editors, bloggers and influencers were introduced to Clere’s stylish new lotions bottle shape. Themed Your Shape, Your Way , the launch combined beauty, nutrition and movement, and how all three contribute to a healthier, happier, more beautiful you.
The morning was a celebration of body positivity. The brand, which has been an advocate of creating a positive body image emphasises feeling better on the inside while looking good on the outside.