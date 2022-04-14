Clicks launches its first Beauty Playground

Beauty lovers and influencers gathered at Century City in Cape Town recently for the launch of the first Clicks Beauty Playground. The event featured a list of beauty activities, including masterclasses on how to do different make-up looks, guest speakers and more than 33 exhibitors showcasing their latest health, beauty and wellness product offerings.

Hair brand owner Jabu Stone and actress and Ethnogenics founder Gail Mabalane gave talks on haircare. Drag artist Manila von Teez at the Clicks Beauty Playground launch. Picture: Luigi Bennett Mabalane launched her hair brand for hair loss in March. As a person who's been living with the trauma of losing hair, she wanted to help people who have similar hair problems. “It was clear from my own hair loss journey that knowledge was the missing piece.

“I realised there was a distinct lack of education around how to solve the problem. “This led me to create the Ethnogenics range and provide consumers with the information they need to make smarter and more empowered haircare choices aimed at preventing long-term damage to their hair,” she said. Other beauty lovers who attended the event included digital content creator ThickLeeYonce and lifestyle content creator Sarah Langa.

