Colour Me Sim wins African Social Entertainment Award for best make-up artist
Durban-based make-up artist Simphiwe Mbatha has officially cemented herself as one of the best make-up artists in Africa after winning the African Social Entertainment Award.
Founded in 2018 by OGD Entertainment, the African Social Entertainment Awards celebrate Africa's social and entertainment scene(s).
Mbatha, better known as “Colour Me Sim” was nominated for best make-up artist among other talented MUAs such as Mfundo Shibambu, Jessie Glamour, Mua Grey, Sculpted by Noxie and Elinah Success Mangena.
To celebrate her win, the self-taught MUA did a clouds face painting inspired by know.els, a Nigerian body painter, with Dj Zinhle’s Siyabonga playing in the background.
“My love. So remember how I was nominated for the @aseawards for Best Make-up artist of 2021- WE WON!!!! I couldn’t make it to the ceremony because life has a way of changing your plans, but I’d love to thank you guys for nominating me, I’d love to thank @aseawards for accepting my nomination and guiding me through the whole process, I’d love to thank you guys for voting for me too.
“I will always say to you Simphiwe is not colourmesim without your love and support. I’m so grateful for you guys. Thank you guys for letting me share my gift with you. I never ever thought I’d ever be where I’m, I never thought I’d ever work with amazing people in the industry. It’s humbling to know God didn’t forget about me. Thank you guys,” she said.
Below are some of our favourite make-up looks by Colour me Sim.