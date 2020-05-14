Comedian Elsa Mpho Majimbo announces Mac deal





I’m working on something really cool with MAC Africa !!!! So excited. Follow my gram to catch up ! ♥️ #macgirl pic.twitter.com/opWeHRAx0J — elsa mpho majimbo (@ElsaAngel19) May 13, 2020 Majimbo got lots of praise from her fan as well as South African celebs such as Mzansi because although she's a Kenyan, she admitted that South Africa is closest to her heart. Cassper congratulated the young girl and told her to not change anything about her humour. gonna get my money and stay the same. Who am I to disappoint grootman 😂♥️✨

(Really hope I used grootman properly 😂) https://t.co/9rPnIZoAWI — elsa mpho majimbo (@ElsaAngel19) May 14, 2020 That's not all, even award-winning actress, Lupita Nyong'o gave shoutout to her homegirl. Guys when I tell you I’m falling gasping for air and trying to make sense of what is occurring !!!! Khai ! https://t.co/CL17MrWAWc — elsa mpho majimbo (@ElsaAngel19) May 13, 2020 Majimbo recently opened a YouTube channel because her fans couldn't get enough. Check it out on Majimbo Daily.

The 18-year-old started getting noticed after one of her skits went viral on social media. Majimbo is a journalism student with a unique laugh that makes one want to watch her videos for hours on end. She's a simple girl who makes likable skits that have a powerful meaning.