LifestyleStyle & BeautyBeauty
Elsa Majimbo just bagged a new deal with Mac. Picture: Instagram.
Elsa Majimbo just bagged a new deal with Mac. Picture: Instagram.

Comedian Elsa Mpho Majimbo announces Mac deal

By Lifestyle Reporter Time of article published 40m ago

Share this article:

Kenyan comedian Elsa Mpho Majimbo has bagged her first deal with Mac cosmetics. 

The 18-year-old started getting noticed after one of her skits went viral on social media. Majimbo is a journalism student with a unique laugh that makes one want to watch her videos for hours on end. She's a simple girl who makes likable skits that have a powerful meaning. 

On Wednesday she shared a video on Twitter to announce that she's officially a member of the Mac Cosmetics family. 

Share this article:

Related Articles