Common beauty blunders to avoid for that sought-after flawless finish

Make-up application requires skill. Although the average person can do a pretty decent job, the smallest of any make-up mistake has a major negative impact. The issue arises from the smaller detail. Failing to moisturise skin

Applying a moisturiser before make-up is the key to a flawless make-up look. Neglecting this step will result in a not-so-beautiful look, which defeats the purpose of make-up application. Skin that is not moisturised may appear dehydrated and cakey. Incorrect use of concealer

When it comes to colour, concealer is rich in plenty. Another common mistake people make is buying concealer in one shade then using it on different areas of the face. Many people do not realise that varying shades are required when different areas on the face are to be covered. Rubbing foundation on the skin as opposed to blending

Rubbing foundation on is a common mistake beginners make with the onset of make-up utilisation…Surprisingly, mid-range users, too, apply foundation incorrectly. We are all but amateurs before the professional make-up artists. A flawless look requires effective application for a cleaner, more natural look. The key is how your foundation – including concealer – is applied. Rubbing foundation on the skin is a big no! Rather, blending is the correct method. Pat the product onto your face and blend into the skin by dabbing. Pumping mascara wand

A popular method to ensure excess product on the mascara applicator is via pumping. Although this does allow for more product, which is a major negative, it simultaneously dries out the product. With each pump, air enters the product holder. Which is what should be avoided; the result is cakey-looking mascara as the product dries out. See those women with eyelashes divided into chunks? That is probably not what you envision for yourself. Using unwashed make-up applicators

