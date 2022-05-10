Confirmed: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is finally coming to Africa

Make-up lovers rejoiced when Rihanna took to social media to announce that her groundbreaking cosmetic brand will finally be available in some African countries. For years, beauty fans have been urging the billionaire beauty and fashion mogul to answer their pleas to bring her popular Fenty Beauty to the African continent.

And now fans of the singer’s beauty brands, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, will be able to easily purchase the products at home. i’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!!



Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe...we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica pic.twitter.com/LNmYRY3Zip — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 10, 2022 The African countries that will be able to purchase Fenty products from May 27, are Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The range will be sold by luxury beauty retailer, ARC and Edgars Beauty.

We'll be in South Africa in Arc Stores and Edgars! 🙌![CDATA[]]>🏾 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 https://t.co/f79eOHNga2 — FENTY BEAUTY (@fentybeauty) May 10, 2022 Fans gleefully took to Twitter to express their excitement at finally being able to walk in and purchase the products, instead of asking their friends travelling abroad to get it for them. This is not a drill!!! Fenty is coming to the Southy #FentyAfrica pic.twitter.com/DRMUU1R8h9 — Keletso (@KeletsoMoloto_) May 10, 2022 No, seriously, this is THE BEST news of the year. The year. People are tired of putting our Fenty into their luggage across continents 😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂 Buying 4 at a go. Oh my word I’m so happy 😭 https://t.co/wxhbueYtZ5 — Miracle Magnet (@_LindaZ_) May 10, 2022 “And now I’m using the Fenty highlighter on my cheekbones” 😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭 I can’t wait! — 100k Macassette (@Oh_Smallstuff) May 10, 2022 When Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, released Fenty Beauty in 2017, it was a game changer because it has 40 foundation shades that catered for skin tones across the spectrum. At the launch, Rihanna said that she created the make-up line so that women everywhere would be included and they had specifically focused on a wide range of traditionally hard-to-match skin tones and creating formulas that work for all skin types, and pinpointing universal shades. The brand’s popular foundation is now available in 50 shades.

Fenty Beauty also has a range of lip products, eye make-up, blush, and various other products. Fenty Skin, a skin care brand, was launched in 2020 and the brand proudly stated that it was oil-free, vegan, and cruelty-free. However, there was initial backlash due the use of fragrance, where a skin care influencer remarked that the use of fragrance in the products lead to her skin breaking out in small red bumps across her face. Fenty Skin weathered that storm and has since become a favourite for many, including men, who use the products. Her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky and Lil Nas X are fans. The launch campaign featured Rocky, Halima Aden, and Paloma Elsesser. Her featuring men in the campaign was due to her insistence that her new product be gender neutral.

"Skin-care is self-care. I am trying to get people into a ritual. Something that's really simple - three steps,“ she said. “We start there because skin care can get really complicated. It can get confusing, so I wanted to start with something that would be easy to understand so that people can get right to it.” Earlier this year, Fenty Beauty was named as Africa's favourite beauty brand.

