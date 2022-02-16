Confusion reigns? Mzansi has mixed response to announcement that Lalela Mswane will represent SA at Miss Supranational

The Miss South Africa organisation has announced that reigning Miss SA Lalela Mswane will be representing South Africa at the 13th edition of Miss Supranational in Poland in July. “We are super excited about this year’s edition of Miss Supranational and that Lalela will represent us at this prestigious event. We once again call on all South Africans to show their support and we believe she will make us all proud,” said Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil.

Mswane recently participated in the 70th Miss Universe pageant where she came second runner-up. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa)

During the Miss South Africa 2021 crowning, the Miss SA organisation said the top three, Lalela Mswane, Dr Moratwe Masima and Zimi Mabunzi, will represent South Africa in international pageants. If Mswane travels to Poland she will have participated in two international pageants, leaving one of the runners-up with no international pageant to attend. “These top 3 will represent South Africa at the world’s three most prestigious pageants – Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss Supranational. The person going to which competition will be revealed in coming days as the Miss South Africa organisation decides which candidate would do the best at which pageant,” said the Miss SA organisation at the time.

South Africans have expressed mixed reactions to the news that Mswane is going to Miss Supranational instead of Masima or Mabunzi. However, as the reigning Miss SA, Mswane has every right to attend all three pageants as long as she is able to. “I think Lalela had the best moments in Miss Universe as 2nd runner-up. The opportunity should be given to another person, perhaps Zimi or Dr.Moratwe,” commented one user.