Considering facial fillers? These smart fillers are the latest trend

Hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers are a popular non-surgical treatment for reducing wrinkles and adding volume to the face. It might sound fancy, but hyaluronic acid is actually a natural substance already found in our skin. It acts like a sponge, attracting and holding onto water, keeping our skin plump and hydrated.

As we age, our natural levels of hyaluronic acid deplete, leading to a loss of volume and the formation of wrinkles. Here's where HA fillers come in. These injectable gels mimic our body's hyaluronic acid, restoring lost volume and smoothing out wrinkles. So, who might consider hyaluronic acid fillers? They're a good option for people who want to: Reduce wrinkles around the nose and mouth (like smile lines and marionette lines)

Plump up thin lips

Add volume to cheeks and temples

Enhance facial contours Fillers have been on the market since the 1970’s but they only started to make a mark on the aesthetics industry in the 2000’s.

Now a new range of smart fillers have been developed by AQ Skin Solutions, which uses cross-linked hyaluronic acid that, for the first time, actually mimics the natural formation of hyaluronic acid chains in the skin. I recently visited Dr Muller Smit from Clear Aesthetics in Durbanville, who explained that by utilising this new technology, smart new fillers ensure longer-lasting results and minimise inflammation afterwards. He explained that as hyaluronic acid attracts water, it will be attracted to where the filler is injected. Most fillers will pull water unequally, resulting in irregularities and an unnatural look. Smart fillers will pull it to the same level, resulting in a natural smooth look

By using an organised structure it prevents complications as the HA takes longer to break down, therefore lasting longer. The filler self-adjusts based on muscle movement, resulting in tightening, volume, and lifting simultaneously. This means that, unlike previous fillers, if there are any lumps or bumps after injecting the filler, it self-adjusts and evens out. There is also less swelling, complications and less chance of asymmetry from the filler. Watch the process below

Dr Smit demonstrated these on me and I was pleasantly surprised with the results. He used three different types: The Ultra-deep filler is used for deep furrows, the lower jawline and chin area to lift jowls and to contour cheeks. The results were immediate, and I noticed the definition on my jawline and added volume to my chin. Although uncomfortable, it wasn’t a painful experience. Next , was the Prodefine Romance filler, which is specifically designed to address medium to deep wrinkles and is used on lips, nose, and to plump up the cheeks. He injected these into my cheek area, and immediately my cheekbones looked more defined and angular.

Under my eyes, he used a Prodefine Silk filler, which is for superficial lifting and volume for areas like laughter lines around the eyes. A needle was threaded below the surface of my skin under my eyes, and a small amount of hyaluronic filler was injected at each pass. I noticed the dark circles and ‘sunken’ look were reduced, and the area was immediately plumped. These were my before and after pictures: Before and after picture for facial fillers. Picture: AQ Solutions Dr Smit explained the benefits of these new smart fillers:

⦁ They are very safe. ⦁ Hyaluronic acid is a natural compound, so they can be dissolved. ⦁ The process is less painful

⦁ Reduction in redness from vascular occlusion ⦁ Reduction in any possible allergic reactions ⦁ Less swelling and the result is a natural look

⦁ Prevents asymmetry as it will correct itself The process was not painful, and apart from slight swelling and a small bruise, I did not feel any other discomfort. I was warned that my jawline might feel tender the next day - which it did, however it wasn’t unbearable.