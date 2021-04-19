Dealing with winter skin can be an itchy affair - here’s how to deal with it

It’s almost winter and while many of us are changing our haircare regime, let us not forget to change the skincare routine, too. Taking extra care of your skin in winter is important because of the harsh winds and cold temperatures that can be disadvantageous to the skin. Therefore, to keep it healthy, here are few tips: Take short, lukewarm showers Hot showers feel great in winter. However, they’re are a common cause of skin problems and can worsen other existing skin issues. They can also strip away the skin its natural protective barriers.

Hot bathwater is no better. Instead, shower with lukewarm water to keep in the skin’s natural moisture and prevent dry or irritated, itchy skin. Use Avon’s Skin Defence moisturising hand and body wash. It has a moisture lock that protects your skin.

Exfoliate

Exfoliating is necessary because, in winter, skin cells dehydrate and die out faster. Exfoliate by buffing away these dead cells so new cells can come in healthier and without obstruction.

You can make your body scrub at home using 50g sunflower oil, 50g olive oil, 50g coconut oil, 1 teaspoon nutmeg, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1 teaspoon cocoa powder and 400g brown sugar.

Add the sunflower oil, olive oil, coconut oil and cocoa butter and melt for five minutes. Add nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla, and cocoa powder and then mix. Add brown sugar to the mixture and pack into large jars.

Switch from lotion to cream

Creams are more moisturising than lotions, which don't provide as strong an oily barrier to reduce water loss in the skin. Although creams feel heavier on the skin, they do a much better job to protect it against the drier winter temperatures. Try Clere Berries & Cream pampering body crème. You can also add a bit of tissue oil or glycerin to your body cream for that extra moisture.

Use a humidifier to increase the level of moisture in the air

Electricity is expensive. Therefore, it’s not ideal to turn on the heater after bathing. Use a humidifier instead. Dry air is one of the key reasons why skin tends to be itchy and excessively dry, so placing a humidifier in your house is a great tool to add moisture to the air and your skin.

Don’t skip sunscreen

Some people think that sunscreen is only reserved for summer, and that is incorrect. Though we're less exposed to the sun in winter, that doesn't mean we can stop protecting ourselves from its rays altogether. Some skin creams have sunscreen built-in, but make sure it is SPF15 or higher.