Demi Lovato stops letting her weight control her life

Demi Lovato has stopped letting her weight control her life after years of worrying about what she looked like. The 27-year-old singer and actress admitted she gave up acting because she hated seeing her body on screen but after finally learning to accept her curves, she has made a return to movies with the Netflix comedy 'Eurovision', co-starring Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, and Pierce Brosnan. Demi told Harper's Bazaar US: "My eating disorder kept me from going back to acting for years. But I finally came to a place with my body where I thought, 'Why am I going to let this stop me when it's just my shell?' I've stopped letting my weight control my life." Demi has long been open about her struggles with her weight, and once battled an eating disorder after being left unhappy with her body image. Last year Demi hit out at a headline which commented on her "fuller" body size, and said she was "more" than her weight.

She wrote at the time: "I am more than my weight. Unlike the past, I'm not triggered, I'm not upset that someone wrote a headline about my 'fuller figure.' I'm angry that people think it's OK to write headlines about people's body shapes."

The 'Confident' singer also defended fellow singer Bebe Rexha after trolls branded her "tubby".

Bebe wrote on social media: "To all the people tweeting mean things to me about my weight you just want a response and you will not get it.

"Unless you are completely perfect you have no f***ing right to talk about anybody else's body. The hate you breed that stems from Insecurity don't look pretty on you.

"I don't give a two s**ts about what people think about my weight. I care about what I think about my weight. (sic)"

And Demi replied: "You are GORGEOUS, strong, authentic and an inspiration to me and so many. Thank you for being you you BEAUTIFUL, beautiful woman. I love you. (sic)"