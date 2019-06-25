Dermalogica has reformulated 2 of its iconic moisturisers. File pic.

Considering that the average adult loses nearly half a litre of moisture through trans-epidermal water loss every day, it is vital for our moisturizers to be able to protect our skin’s barrier. After many years of being firm favourites with devoted 'grey-blood' Dermalogica fans, the skincare brand has reformulated 2 of it's iconic moisturizers - Intensive Moisture Balance & Skin Smoothing Cream.

Intensive Moisture Balance:

Dermalogica Intensive Moisture Balance is a super-nourishing moisturizer developed for dry, dull skin types.

The new Intensive Moisture Balance. Pic: Supplied

Skin type:

Oil dry skin that feels dry, especially in winter. Also for dehydrated skins.

Although my skin is generally dehydrated, I opt to use this for winter as my skin tends to need more nourishment. It has been a while since I used Intensive Moisture Balance and was keen to try the new formulation with BioReplenish Complex, which focuses on restoring the skins lipid balance to reduce dryness.

What I love about this cream is that it works exceptionally well on even the driest skin, however with its lightweight formula it doesn’t feel thick or greasy when applied.

After the first application, my skin felt thoroughly hydrated, glowing and soft. The lipid-rich ingredients include a combination of various vitamins, antioxidants, and natural extracts to help repair the skin while also fighting against even the worse cases of dry skin.

How to use:

Apply day and night - so you don’t need to buy 2 separate creams - so take that into consideration. During the day you can apply an SPF over the moisturiser. The 100ml tube lasts for 80 applications - 2 - 3 months.

Retail price:

50 ml - R949

100 ml - R1 449

Skin Smoothing Cream

A medium-weight cream with botanicals and antioxidant vitamins to maintain skin’s moisture balance.

The new Skin Smoothing Cream. Pic: Supplied

Skin Type:

Dehydrated skin which needs water-rich products to quench thirsty skin.

The new formula Skin Smoothing Cream includes Active Hydramesh Technology, which works on a molecular level to reduce moisture loss and infuse the skin with 48 hours of hydration.

I used Skin Smoothing Cream years ago and it was my day moisturizer of choice throughout my 30’s.

My skin has always been slightly dehydrated, so I was keen to see how the new formulation would compare with the previous one.

After using it on a daily basis for a week I noticed that my skin was plumper and had a smoother appearance. The combination of hyaluronic acid, echinacea and aloe vera help lock in hydration - leaving your skin well plumped. The cream spreads really well, so a little goes a long way - and if using it twice a day, 100 ml should last for around 2-3 months.

.

How to use:

Apply day and night - so you don’t need to buy 2 separate creams - making it an affordable option. During the day you can apply an SPF over the moisturiser.

Retail price:

15ml Travel size - R299

50 ml R829

100 ml - R1179