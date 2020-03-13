Despite having cosmetic help in the past, Jane Seymour insists her ageless beauty is natural

London - She is a former Bond girl who appears to have found the secret to eternal youth.

Now Jane Seymour, 69, has encouraged other women not to "give up" on their looks as they get older – and insisted her ageless beauty is not the result of "special treatments".

The London-born actress, who was just 22 when she starred with Roger Moore in 1973’s Live and Let Die, said she follows a "very simple regimen" to stay in shape.

The star, who frequently posts pictures of herself in a swimsuit on Instagram, told US magazine People: "I felt that there are a lot of people I know who just give up.

"They have the babies and they say 'Okay, I’m done caring about how I look and staying in shape.' I think they think that people like me go to exotic spas and do all kinds of special treatments and I don’t do any of that. I wanted to show people what would happen if you just did a very simple regimen like I do, where you’re not on any speciality diet. You eat as sensible as you can – everything in moderation."