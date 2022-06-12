Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Did you know that, like dining and other lifestyle etiquettes, there are some rules to wearing perfume?

An employee holds a Guerlain's perfume bottle at the KaDeWe department store in Berlin in this file photo. Picture: Fabrizio Bensch Reuters File

Published 3h ago

Did you know that, like dining and other lifestyle etiquettes, there are some rules to wearing perfume? When choosing perfumes, we frequently consider our personality, tastes, and age. However, some people continue to use the same fragrance all year, which may not be the best practise. So, here are some pointers to help you choose your summer scent!

Why do you need a seasonal change of perfume?

With the changing of the seasons, each season has its own distinct notes and scents. Whether warm and seductive or fresh and fruity, each fragrance reveals a different side that not only reflects changes in external circumstances but may also reflect changes in your mood depending on the season.

How to choose a perfume

If you're new to this concept of choosing perfumes as per season, and want to pick something that makes you happy then here's an interesting way -- what do you love about the season?

Avoid picking up complex scents as they can also become overpowering during summer and our body odours. Keep it light by picking fragrances with fewer notes.

Perfume. Picture: Pexels

Choose a different scent for the day and night

While you've gone light and bright during the day, in the night add more depth which could be through stronger notes or maybe you want to add sensuality. Try experimenting with sultry, musky, or spicy.

Follow a fragrance trail

Avoid mixing up scents, not suggesting only perfumes but follow the same note right from your body wash to your lotion, to your perfume. Doing so, will make you smell the same rather than bringing out confused scents.

The sun can influence the fragrance a lot

In fact, you could avoid spraying perfume directly on your skin, regardless of its concentration, whether it is an Eau de parfum, an Eau de toilette, a fresh Eau, a cologne, or a summer water. Always spray it in the air.

Make sure that the packaging specifies "Can be used in the sun" before you apply the perfume outdoors. Also, you can try buying miniatures or travel packs first before finalising what you need.

