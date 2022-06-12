Did you know that, like dining and other lifestyle etiquettes, there are some rules to wearing perfume? When choosing perfumes, we frequently consider our personality, tastes, and age. However, some people continue to use the same fragrance all year, which may not be the best practise. So, here are some pointers to help you choose your summer scent! Why do you need a seasonal change of perfume?

With the changing of the seasons, each season has its own distinct notes and scents. Whether warm and seductive or fresh and fruity, each fragrance reveals a different side that not only reflects changes in external circumstances but may also reflect changes in your mood depending on the season. How to choose a perfume If you're new to this concept of choosing perfumes as per season, and want to pick something that makes you happy then here's an interesting way -- what do you love about the season?

Avoid picking up complex scents as they can also become overpowering during summer and our body odours. Keep it light by picking fragrances with fewer notes. Perfume. Picture: Pexels Choose a different scent for the day and night While you've gone light and bright during the day, in the night add more depth which could be through stronger notes or maybe you want to add sensuality. Try experimenting with sultry, musky, or spicy.

Follow a fragrance trail Avoid mixing up scents, not suggesting only perfumes but follow the same note right from your body wash to your lotion, to your perfume. Doing so, will make you smell the same rather than bringing out confused scents. The sun can influence the fragrance a lot

