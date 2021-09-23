Different types of lashes and how to apply them

Many make-up enthusiasts feel “naked” when wearing a face beat without eyelashes. Eyelashes have the power to enhance a make-up look. Yolandie Venter, an award-winning lash extension expert, shares the different types of lash extensions and how to wear them.

Back in the day, lash extensions were made from mink fur. However, that has changed since it’s unfair to strip animals of their fur just for beauty. The most common eyelash treatment now, is the application of synthetic individual eyelashes. These are made from Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), a flexible and lightweight fibre with a soft sheen. To make sure your face beat is on top of its game, these are some of the types of lashes you should wear.

Classic eyelash extensions Classic eyelash extensions are a natural way to achieve that glorious youthful no make-up look. They are applied at a 1:1 ratio to your natural lash line only. So, if you have 50 natural lashes per eye, 50 extensions will be placed, one next to each lash to achieve the look of a doubly full lash line. They give a boost to your real lashes without taking away that natural look. Flat lashes

The flat lash is still applied on a 1:1 ratio, but the design is different. The regular classic lash mimics the natural bend of your lashes and is conical under a microscope. The flat lash is shaped like a long plank with a double tapered tip that looks like a snake’s tongue. The tapered split starts at the middle of each extension, giving the illusion of each lash strand being thicker, while the tapered tongue softens it to make it look natural. Flat lashes come in sheen and matte. Matte flats are more natural-looking, whereas the standard sheen lashes are darker, shiny and more dramatic. Russian Volume

These are for the pros and should only be applied by highly skilled eyelash technicians. Russian volume eyelash extensions use multiple ultra-fine hairs that are hand-crafted into fans at the time of application by the therapist using specially designed tweezers. Cluster and Flare lashes Also called “party lashes”, these extensions are temporary and for short-term wear only. These should be applied with a weak latex-based strip lash glue and removed after a few days.