Dineo Ranaka launches her own make-up line

Radio personality and actress Dineo Ranaka now has her own beauty line.

The “Baby Mamas” star recently launched a new make-up range, Luvdr Beauty.

On Sunday, September 27, she hosted a brunch at Lush Lounge, Roodepoort, to reveal a range of lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, foundations, mascara and more.

She took to Instagram to show her gratitude to everyone who made her launch a remarkable one.

She said: “Yesterday was a beautiful @luvdrbeauty brand experience. Thank you to all who came @nono_events you made us look exquisite. @lushloungeza your hospitality was incredible, let’s do it again on the last Sunday of October. This time we get a product usage masterclass with @nthabisengsenong x @fistoartist – learn how to best use our #BlkGrlMagic foundations and get the most from our #SafariSunset eyeshadow pallet and also get a full-on experience on how to use our #CleanBeat makeup brush cleaner.”