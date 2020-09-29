Dineo Ranaka launches her own make-up line
Radio personality and actress Dineo Ranaka now has her own beauty line.
The “Baby Mamas” star recently launched a new make-up range, Luvdr Beauty.
On Sunday, September 27, she hosted a brunch at Lush Lounge, Roodepoort, to reveal a range of lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, foundations, mascara and more.
She took to Instagram to show her gratitude to everyone who made her launch a remarkable one.
She said: “Yesterday was a beautiful @luvdrbeauty brand experience. Thank you to all who came @nono_events you made us look exquisite. @lushloungeza your hospitality was incredible, let’s do it again on the last Sunday of October. This time we get a product usage masterclass with @nthabisengsenong x @fistoartist – learn how to best use our #BlkGrlMagic foundations and get the most from our #SafariSunset eyeshadow pallet and also get a full-on experience on how to use our #CleanBeat makeup brush cleaner.”
Ranaka received lots of love from celebrities and her fans.
Singer and songwriter Nhlanhla Nciza commented: “Congratulations gorgeous, can't wait to stick up.”
Refilwe Modiselle said: “I'm so proud of you my love @dineoranaka! Up & Up & away beyond imagination you shall succeed in this. Congrats & God bless you.”
Banele Christopher wrote: “I pray that Dineo Ranaka’s make-up line flourishes. I really want her to win and be the mogul she has always been working hard to be.”
Ranaka joins the likes of Faith Nketsi, Mbali Sebapu and international celebrities who have launched their own make-up ranges.