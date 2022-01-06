Dineo Ranaka responds to ‘exploitation’ accusation after being dragged

Media personality Dineo Ranaka has responded to accusations that she exploited a make-up artist.

Felicia Zwane alleged that Dineo had tried to backtrack on paying her what she was due for promoting the star’s make-up brand, LuvDR in December. Felicia said she was contacted by Dineo’s team to work at a LuvDR pop-up shop and that her rates were discussed via text. She claimed that after the work was done, both Dineo and her team members went silent and she struggled to get paid. Text messages between the two were then released in which Dineo said her office was researching what the daily rates for make-up artists were.

See below: Felicia Zwane demands payment from Dineo Ranaka.



Felicia says she was hired by Dineo to promote her make-up brand LuvDr on the 3rd and 4th Dec 2021.



Felicia says the agreed rate was R550 p/h and Dineo wants to pay her R1000 only. pic.twitter.com/4ZWHPpojXM — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) January 5, 2022 Dineo alleged in a statement to TshisaLIVE that Felicia tried to “extort” from her an amount that was “way beyond” industry rates. “We battled getting an invoice out of her because she made an attempt to extort from us what was way beyond industry rates for make-up sampling at our pop-up store. Only on the day of her public rant did we receive an email with an official confirmation of her invoice as well as a compensation fee for her transportation costs,” she told the publication.