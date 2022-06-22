DIY avocado mask recipes for your face, body and hair

Ever buy too many avocados and they get too ripe before you can use them? Don't throw them away. Instead, get the most for your money and make one of these three nourishing, moisturising masks.

Story continues below Advertisement

Below beauty experts from Granny Mouse Country House & Spa give tips and tricks on just how beneficial avocado can be, and how you can either put it in your food or on your face, but they suggest you do both. Avocado mask for beautiful skin and hair treatment. Picture: Supplied Avocado face mask Not only are avocados high in healthy fats, but they’re also an excellent source of vitamins C and E, both of which play a key role in the health and vitality of your skin.

This DIY face mask recipe is for men and women alike. Whether your skin is dry from sun damage, razor burn, or just the winter elements, this treatment replaces lost moisture and nutrients, such as essential fatty acids and vitamins. Ingredients and supplies 1 hand towel

Story continues below Advertisement

1 ripe avocado 1 tbsp of mayonnaise (dry skin) 1 freshly squeezed lemon (oily skin)

Story continues below Advertisement

Method Cleanse skin as normal. Using a fork, blend the fresh avocado in a bowl. If the skin is extremely dry, add one tablespoon of mayonnaise. If the skin is naturally moist or oily, only add the juice of one fresh lemon.

Story continues below Advertisement

Apply mask mixture to your face and throat and leave on for 10-15 minutes. Soak the hand towel in warm water, wring out and apply over your face, leaving space for your nose and mouth. Leave the towel on your face for a brief moment, then wipe away the mask using the towel. The results from this mask should leave your skin noticeably softer and smoother and no matter what season it is, the goodness of avocado is perfect to treat dry skin.

Avocado back rub This avocado beauty tip is one to bookmark for a date-night surprise. This cleansing back rub relieves stress and tension while cleansing your significant other’s back, and supplying their skin with much-needed moisture and nutrients. Essentially, this is a DIY couple’s massage using avocados. Ingredients and supplies

2 washcloths A buffing cloth 2 ripe avocados

2 sheets of plastic wrap 4 moist towels Moisturising body oil

Method Cleanse your partner's back with a washcloth and then exfoliate using a buffing cloth. Apply the flesh of one ripe avocado over the entire back.

Cover the avocado-smeared back with a sheet of plastic wrap then add a warm towel, then place the moist towel on top of the plastic. Rest for 15-20 minutes then remove the towel and plastic. Use another moist towel to wipe away the avocado. Apply moisturising oil.

Now it’s your turn! Hand these directions to your partner and repeat. Homemade avocado hair treatment. Picture: Supplied Hair and scalp moisture pack Avocados not only moisturise your scalp and hair; they also aid in de-stressing your hair, giving it a luminous shine. Here’s how to create the ultimate avocado hair and scalp mask pack.

Ingredients and supplies 1 ripe avocado 1 freshly squeezed lemon

A shower cap Your regular shampoo and conditioner Method

To prepare the mask, mash the flesh of the avocado in a bowl, squeeze the juice of half a lemon, and stir. Wet hair with warm water in a sink or shower. Apply the avocado/lemon mixture by rubbing it thoroughly into your hair and scalp. It’s best if your scalp is still warm so the natural avocado oils can penetrate more easily.