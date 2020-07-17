DIY beauty products to make at home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Have you ever looked at the ingredients listed on the back label of your beauty products? They’re often almost paragraphs long with unknown words you couldn’t pronounce if you tried.

There are so many benefits to trying a more natural beauty regimen. Whether you want to do your bit for the environment, give your body a break from chemicals you know nothing about or are simply looking to save money, there’s no better way to achieve any of these than by going the DIY route.

According to Yoga Digest, “Allergic reactions, breakouts, redness and swelling are all side effects of the numerous toxic ingredients found in many over the counter products.”





However, when making your own creams, body butters or scrubs yourself, you get to know exactly what goes into them and onto your skin. As a bonus, most of the ingredients can be found in the kitchen cupboard and can be used for multiple purposes as well as in other DIY beauty products. With everything in these recipes coming from nature, you truly cannot go wrong.





4 DIY beauty products to make at home:





Deodorant

By @cmatocha









With the scent of essential oils and moisturising shea butter, this homemade deodorant will keep you smelling fresh without irritating your skin.





Ingredients





3 tbsp coconut oil

3 tbsp baking soda

2 tbsp shea butter

2 tbsp organic cornstarch

Essential Oils (optional)





Instructions





Melt shea butter and coconut oil in a double boiler over medium heat until barely melted.

Remove from heat and add baking soda and cornstarch.

Mix well.

Add essential oils and pour into a glass container for storage.

It does not need to be stored in the fridge.If you prefer, you can let it cool completely and put it into an old deodorant stick for easier use, though it may melt in the summer.





Lip scrub

By @drpoojachopra









Say goodbye to those chapped winter lips by removing dead skin with this gentle scrub.





Ingredients





1 teaspoon of honey .

2 teaspoons of sugar .

Add a bit of any carrier oil (almond, coconut, olive, jojoba - these are natural plant-based oils best suited for the skin)





Instructions





Mix all the ingredients together in a small bowl.

To use, massage gently on lips, then rinse with warm water and follow up with a lip balm.

Use an empty lip balm container to store, make sure it has a lid that seals shut to prevent ants from getting in.





Hair mask

By @ephiori_handcrafted_skincare









Dry, damaged hair? Treat your roots and scalp to a nourishing hair treatment that will offer strength and resilience to your hair.





Ingredients





4 -5 drops of rosemary essential oil

2 tsp coconut carrier oil

2 tsp castor oil





Instructions





In a small pan on low heat, melt together the coconut oil and the castor oil for 1-2 minutes until it is warm enough that it can still be touched with bare hands. Ensure that the oils are neither overheated nor brought to a boil.

Remove the pan from the heat and, using a spoon, mix in the rosemary essential oil.

To use, massage into the scalp using the fingertips. Leave the oil in the hair for 15 mins before washing it off. This hair treatment can be applied once a week or once every 3 days.

Store in an airtight container.



