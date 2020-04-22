DIY body scrubs to try at home

Lockdown has given many women the chance to brush up on their skin routine; taking time to do proper cleansing, applying serums and creams, and finally having the luxury of moisturising properly. Then there are those who have adopted a more laid-back approach to their skincare routine, letting it all go as they are staying indoors. Whether you’re the 10-step-beauty-routine or a wash-and-moisturise kinda girl, you now have the time to pamper and pay attention to the rest of your body. . When was the last time you exfoliated your body? If you’re still thinking about it, then it’s definitely been too long. Just because you’re stuck indoors, it doesn’t mean you should have dull skin.

These three quick and easy to make body scrubs will leave your skin exfoliated and refreshed, while you rock that youthful glow. Get ready for a treat.

Coffee and sugar scrub

We all love a bit of sugar in our coffee. In this instance it’s one of the best combinations to fight cellulitis and get rid of dead skin. Coffee is rich in antioxidants, sugar works as a wonderful exfoliator and the added olive oil hydrates skin.

A combination of coffee and sugar. Picture: Instagram

You will need

¼ cup coffee granules

¼ cup sugar

2 tbsp olive oil

Method: Combine all the ingredients into a coarse paste. Cleanse skin before applying the paste, using your fingers. Using circular motions, massage the paste on your skin. After massaging for 10 minutes, remove the scrub with warm water. Pat your skin dry.

Yoghurt Body Scrub

The great cleansing properties of yoghurt cleans your skin by removing dead cells and impurities and moisturises your skin at the same time.

Yoghurt contains cleansing properties. Picture: Pexels

You will need:

1 tbsp yoghurt

¼ cup olive oil

1 tsp honey

3 tbsp sugar

Method: Combine all the ingredients until you get a coarse paste. Apply mixture after a proper cleansing. Massage mixture into your skin for 10 minutes. Spending 1-2 minutes on each part. Rinse using lukewarm water.

Olive oil, peppermint and sugar scrub

If you need a bit of an energy boost, this body scrub is the perfect fix. Not only will the brown sugar exfoliate the skin, the peppermint oil will leave you refreshed and ready to face the day.

Peppermint oil will leave you refreshed. Picture: Pixabay

You will need:

1 cup brown sugar

15 drops peppermint essential oil

¼ cup olive oil

Method: Combine all the ingredients until you get a coarse paste. Apply the mixture after cleansing. Massage the mixture into your skin for 10 minutes. Rinse using lukewarm water.