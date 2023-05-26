DIY nails: 7 easy steps for you to follow for the perfect home manicure

With the price of just about everything going up, we’re all trying to find ways to cut costs. This isn’t always easy when you’ve become used to treating yourself to beauty treatments and getting your nails done at nail bars.

I for one, stopped going to nail salons simply because I like to change my nail colour so often. Imagine going to the nail salon every week! That would be such a spoil and super expensive. Of course, it’s great to sit back and relax while someone else does your nails but if you can’t afford it, it’s time you learn how to do your own nails.

It’s really not that difficult to do. Here are seven easy steps to follow to do a manicure at home. 1. Out with the old

The first step in any manicure is to remove old nail polish. The easiest way to remove nail polish is by using a nail polish remover. Simply saturate a cotton ball or pad with the remover and press it onto your nail for a few seconds. Wipe the nail clean, making sure you’ve removed all traces of the old polish before you move on to the next step.

Start by removing old nail polish. Picture: Pixabay Ivabalk 2. Trim and shape your nails With the old nail polish removed you can now move on to trimming and shaping your nails. Start off by using a nail clipper to cut your nails to the length and shape you want. Now go in with a nail file to round out the edges.

Always file your nails in one direction in order to prevent splitting. File nails in one direction. Picture: Pexels Karolina Grabowska 3. Soak your hands Soaking your hands in warm water helps to soften your cuticles and nails, making them easier to work on.

You can add some essential oils to the water for a relaxing experience. Soak your hands for 5-10 minutes, then dry them with a soft towel. 4. Push back your cuticles Using a cuticle pusher, GENTLY push back your cuticles. To prevent pain and bleeding be careful not to cut them or push them too far back.

If your cuticles are very dry or overgrown, you can apply cuticle cream or oil to help soften them before you start working on them. Use cuticle oil if cuticles are very dry. Picture: Pexels Laurissa Booyse 5. Moisturise your hands After pushing back your cuticles, it's essential to moisturise your hands.

Apply a hand cream or lotion and massage it into your skin, paying special attention to your cuticles and the skin around your nails. 6. Apply nail polish Once your nails are dry and moisturised, you can go ahead and apply your choice of nail polish.

Start with a base coat, which helps to protect your nails and prevent staining. After the base coat is dry, apply your nail polish. In most cases, you will need to apply more than one coat of nail polish to achieve the colour you want. Finally, finish with a top coat to seal and protect your polish. You might have to apply more than one coat. Picture: Pexels Karolina Grabowska 7. Operation clean up