Dj Zinhle announces new collaboration. Picture: Instagram

Popular house DJ Zinhle Jiyane, better known as Dj Zinhle, has partnered with beauty brand Olay.



The founder of Fuse Academy posted on her Instagram page to share the news with her fans.





She wrote: “So pleased to announce my new collaboration and partnership with @olaysouthafrica, on their new range, Olay Whips for the 28 day wellness challenge. I look forward to flawless skin, and I hope you all will be joining me on the challenge during women’s month! 😊 #28DayChallenge #Olay28DayChallenge #OlayPaidPartner.” (sic)









Dj Zinhle is also the owner of Era by Dj Zinhle, an accessories brand (predominantly watches) that has partnered with American Swiss for a limited edition range.









Among other things, the mother of one has also teamed up with Kotex.



