Do you want your red lipstick to last all day? Here are tips on how to apply it

Red lipstick is not just a beauty staple; it's a statement. From the red carpet to everyday outings, a swipe of this vibrant colour can instantly elevate any look.

However, maintaining that fresh and luxurious appearance throughout the day can be a daunting task. However, with a few expert techniques, you can ensure your red lipstick remains as stunning all day long. Preparing your lips The foundation of a flawless lipstick application lies in the preparation of your lips.

Here are the crucial steps to follow. Exfoliate: Start by gently exfoliating your lips. Use a sugar scrub or a soft toothbrush to remove dead skin cells. This step guarantees a smooth, even canvas for your lipstick. Moisturise: Next, apply a hydrating lip balm. This not only keeps your lips soft and supple but also allows the balm to absorb fully before you proceed with lipstick application.

Applying the lipstick With your lips prepped, it’s time to apply the lipstick. Lip liner: Begin by outlining your lips with a lip liner that closely matches your chosen lipstick shade. This very important step helps prevent feathering and maintains the integrity of your lip colour. First coat: Apply the first coat of lipstick directly from the bullet. Start at the centre of your lips and work your way outwards for an even application.

Blotting: Gently blot your lips with a tissue to remove any excess product. This not only helps set the colour but also minimises the risk of smudging. Second coat: Apply a second coat of lipstick, concentrating on the outer edges for a polished finish. Apply a second coat of lipstick. Picture: Sam Lion / Pexels Powder setting: To lock in your look, lightly dust your lips using a fluffy brush and translucent powder. This technique sets the lipstick and absorbs any excess oil.

Tips for long-lasting wear Once your lips are beautifully adorned, here are some tips to maximise wear time: Choose a long-wearing formula: Opt for a lipstick that boasts a long-wearing formula, specifically designed to endure the day’s demands. Avoid oily foods: Steer clear of oily meals, which can cause smudging. Stick to lighter, less greasy options to keep your lips looking pristine.