Does collagen powder work? We put a few products to the test

Collagen is the beauty buzzword on every glowing skin seeker’s lips. Okay, it’s pretty much on everyone’s lips.

Story continues below Advertisement

You can step up to any beauty counter and find a beauty brand, many in fact, promoting collagen. Highlighting the magical ingredient in specific products or ranges dedicated to it. If you’re lost and don’t know what collagen is, here’s a brief summary. According to Cedars Sinai, collagen is a protein that serves as one of the main building blocks for your bones, skin, hair, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

"Collagen is what keeps our skin from sagging, giving us that plump, youthful look," says dermatologist Dr Ohara Aivaz. Your body naturally makes collagen, but this production decreases with age. Hence the reason why we turn to products containing collagen or even collagen supplements to assist the body.

Story continues below Advertisement

Besides using topical products, one now has the option to ingest it and allow it to work its magic from the inside out.

Story continues below Advertisement

Collagen powders are very popular because of its versatility. You can add it to a meal or to your favourite shake. I haven’t used any collagen face creams but I have recently started using Herbalife Collagen Complex powder. I simply mix one scoop of the strawberry flavoured powder with a glass of water and drink up.

Story continues below Advertisement

While it’s only been two weeks, I can already see and feel a difference on my skin. My skin is definitely starting to feel more taut and plump. Having said that, I have been increasing my intake of water as well. One certainly cannot depend on a product alone!

Marchelle Abrahams has used collagen powder as well and loves the effect it’s had on her skin. “I was gifted The Harvest Table Pure Collagen Granules towards the end of last year. Everyone had been talking about how it's supposed to help with fatigue and skin elasticity, so obviously I was keen to try it,” says the mom of two. “I started adding about a tablespoon to my morning coffee and within a week I noticed I wasn’t feeling as lethargic as the day progressed.