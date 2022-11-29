‘Does my vagina look funny?’ Beautician shares what her clients’ thoughts are versus what her thoughts are during a Brazilian wax

Summer is here and many people are getting beach-ready. This usually includes getting rid of unwanted hair.

Legs and underarms are fairly easy to maintain but when it comes to the bikini area, one sometimes needs to seek professional help. Of course, you can shave, but waxing lasts longer. Those who opt for waxing have so many options when it comes to how much hair they want to remove.

However, whether it’s a standard bikini wax or a bare-all Brazilian, having your private bits closely worked on can be uncomfortable for most women. While it might be awkward for the client, especially first-timers, for the beautician doing the waxing it’s what they do every day. Beautician Candy Patrice took to TikTok to share a few of the questions her clients ask versus what she’s often thinking about while working on a client.

The video has been viewed more than 1.2 million times and is captioned: “Guests thoughts vs waxers thoughts during a Brazilian.” “Does my vagina look funny?” is one of the questions and “Does it smell weird?” is another. However, she is unbothered by any of those concerns as she goes about her business thinking about things like “I need to call my lawyer”, “I can’t wait to that show on Netflix” and “I need to order some more products”.

