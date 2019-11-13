Dolly Parton has lots of tiny tattoos hidden on her body which she gets to "decorate" her scars.
The 73-year-old singer gets a new inking if she has a scar or mark as she likes to "decorate" the blemishes with designs such as flowers and butterflies.
Speaking on 'Good Morning America', she said: "I got them to cover scars or things. If I have to get a scar for any reason, I never can kind of get rid of that purple look. So I thought, 'Well, I'm going to kind of decorate these with some flowers or little butterflies or whatever.' "
The country legend previously spoke of how she struggled with depression in her 30s and admitted that she is a "very sensitive" person who feels things very deeply.
She told 'Good Morning America' on Monday: "I don't think people can live in this world without going through times like that.