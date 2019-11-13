Dolly Parton covers up scars with tiny tattoos









Country legend Dolly Parton tiny tattoos hidden on her body. Picture: Reuters. Dolly Parton has lots of tiny tattoos hidden on her body which she gets to "decorate" her scars. The 73-year-old singer gets a new inking if she has a scar or mark as she likes to "decorate" the blemishes with designs such as flowers and butterflies. Speaking on 'Good Morning America', she said: "I got them to cover scars or things. If I have to get a scar for any reason, I never can kind of get rid of that purple look. So I thought, 'Well, I'm going to kind of decorate these with some flowers or little butterflies or whatever.' " The country legend previously spoke of how she struggled with depression in her 30s and admitted that she is a "very sensitive" person who feels things very deeply. She told 'Good Morning America' on Monday: "I don't think people can live in this world without going through times like that.

"People always look at me, they always say, 'Oh, you just always seem to be so happy.' I said, 'That's the Botox.' No, but seriously, I'm a very sensitive person. I feel everything to the core.

"I could totally relate to how people do get on drugs or alcohol, how people do commit suicide, because when you're a tender, loving, caring, sensitive person, you feel like you can only stand so much heartache and sorrow."

The '9 to 5' hitmaker has previously laughed off claims she always keeps her arms covered because she secretly has a sleeve of snakes inked underneath.

She said in 2014: "People said the other day that the reason you wear sleeves is that you have snake tattoos all over you, and I said, 'No, I don't.' "

Comic Roseanne Barr revealed before then that Dolly - who is married to Carl Dean - is "totally tattooed" all over her body.

Speaking in 2011, she said: "Do you know who's totally tattooed? I shouldn't even tell this. Dolly Parton is totally tattooed.

"She showed me. She's got all these awesome tattoos all over her body--no black or blue lines, all like, pastel gorgeous bows all over everything."