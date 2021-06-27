Dolly Parton wants wig line

Dolly Parton wants to bring out her own range of wigs, hairpieces and other hair products. The “9 to 5” hitmaker is known for her love of hairpieces and she'd like to trade on that by bringing out her own range of fake locks, as well as other hair products.

She said: "My favourite wig is the one I’m wearing on the cover of my book 'Songteller'. It’s probably the most famous. "My aunt Colleen Owens, who was my hairdresser at the time, came up with that look. "Eventually I’d like to have my own line of wigs, hairpieces, and hair products."

But first, the 75-year-old star is launching her debut fragrance, Scent From Above, and chose to move into perfume because people are always keen to smell like her. She told HarpersBazaar.com: "I always wanted to do perfume. I love beautiful scents. People follow me down the hall to ask me what scent I’m wearing. Also, Cher has her own fragrance, and so did Elizabeth Taylor!"

Even when Dolly isn't working, she likes to look glamorous for her husband, Carl Dean - and because she never knows when she'll be taken by surprise by a visitor. She said: "Of course, I don't always go out in rhinestones and earrings. But I like putting on a little make-up every day. "At home I don’t want to look like a slouch for my husband, Carl Dean, who doesn’t get to see me that much. I wear the wigs, but I also like pulling my hair up in a scrunchie.