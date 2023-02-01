Don’t discard that lipstick just yet! How to get the most out of your cosmetic products

The cost of everything is going up at a rapid rate.
This includes all your favourite make-up products.
Therefore we have to get as much use out of our products as we possibly can.
Make our products work harder for us!
Here are tips on how to get the most out of your products up until the very end.
Lipstick
Have you come to the end of your lipstick? Don’t even think about throwing it out.
Scrape out the last bits of lipstick stuck in the bottom of the tube and mix it with petroleum jelly. And voilà! You have a tinted lip balm.
Pink or red-toned lipsticks can easily double up as blush to create a dewy effect. Simply use your fingers to dab colour onto your cheeks.
Very dark lipsticks that you find are not quite working for you on your lips can transform into a cream eyeshadow to get that wet look effect.
Eyeshadow
There’s always that one cracked shimmer eyeshadow that you refuse to get rid of even though it’s always making the biggest mess in your cosmetic bag.
Remove the crumbly shadow from the holder, crush it into a fine powder then mix with a clear nail varnish to create a metallic nail colour.
If the eyeshadow is gold or bronze you can mix the fine powder with your favourite body lotion or petroleum jelly to create a shimmering lotion.
Shimmery eyeshadow in bronze tones can be used as highlighters as well.
Blusher
When your blusher brush can no longer pick up the last of the blusher powder in your compact, here’s what you do. Dig out the leftover blusher and crush it into a fine powder. Then mix the powder with a bit of petroleum jelly. Apply to the apple of the cheeks for a dewy look.