Don't neglect your feet during winter: Follow these tips to keep them healthy

The chilling winters can be hard on the feet. The skin on your feet is typically drier than the rest of the body, primarily because there are no oil glands underneath it to keep it naturally hydrated.

Spa experts from Granny Mouse Country House & Spa have compiled some of their best tips for healthy feet this winter. They reveal that the cold winter weather can have a harmful effect on your feet, if not taken care of correctly. They note that as the weather conditions turn colder by the day, it is important to keep your feet clean, warm, and dry, and this is especially important for people with circulation problems, such as Raynaud’s Syndrome, the elderly, as well as those living with diabetes.

The chilling winters can be hard on the feet. Picture: Pexels/Cats Coming Nail care Cut your toenails in a natural line but be careful not to cut too low, especially at the sides as this will contribute to ingrown toenails. Moisturise your feet

Your feet can get very dry during winter and, although you might moisturise the rest of your body, people tend to forget about their feet. To help prevent cracking and dryness, use rich foot cream on clean and dry feet every day.

Shoes Make sure you have some good-quality winter shoes. Consider when purchasing the winter shoes that you allow for some extra room for thicker socks. Socks

Socks made from cotton and wool are beneficial to your feet as they are naturally more absorbent, which is important in the colder months. Wear thicker non-constricting socks that prevent heat loss, ensuring you keep your feet warm and dry. Thoroughly dry your shoes

Damp shoes are a breeding ground for bacteria, meaning there is an increased chance of infection. To prevent the risk of infection, we recommend you place your wet shoes in a warm, dry place. Check your feet regularly If your feet are a problem for you, it is important to check your feet regularly. Beware of Chilblains! These are small, itchy, painful lumps that develop on the skin. They develop as an abnormal response to cold.