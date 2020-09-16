Dry, cracked heels? It’s time to give yourself a vinegar foot bath

Often we do not give our feet much-needed attention until sandal season begins or you get that itch between your toes. Have you been neglecting your feet for too long? Then it is time to resolve this. Use water and vinegar to give yourself a nice pedicure at home. Reduce swimmer’s eczema Eczema is a very common fungal infection on the foot, and it occurs mainly on the sole and in between toes. The infection is not only picked up from swimming pools but from many other places as well if you are someone that walks around barefoot. This fungal infection may lead to dry, itchy, and flakey skin.

This can also lead to inflammation or blisters. Because of the vinegar's anti-fungal action, this strong-smelling substance can help treat the fungal infection. By regularly bathing your feet using this beneficial solution you will reduce symptoms and also manage the infection.

Bye to sweaty feet odour

The notorious odour of sweaty feet normally arises from a combination of sweat and bacteria that is left on your feet and in your shoes. Because vinegar can be used against both fungi and bacteria, you can use this remedy to prevent that unpleasant odour. occasionally give your feet a vinegar bath and make sure to rinse your feet well afterwards, as not everyone may like the smell of vinegar.

A boost for dry feet and cracked heels

Dry feet can be painful and irritating. The acidity in vinegar gives your dry feet some well-deserved moisturising treatment. After this vinegar bath, the skin on your feet should feel smoother.

Vinegar bath for your feet

Pour 1 large glass of vinegar in a basin or a bucket then add 2 large glasses of warm water. Repeat in these proportions until you have the tub full enough to dip your feet. It does not matter what kind of vinegar you're using.

Soak your feet in the vinegar bath for about 10 to 20 minutes, then dry your feet completely. Continue to take a bath for your feet every day until the symptoms have subsided.