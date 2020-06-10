Dry hands? Try these 6 tips to make them supple and soft again

Washing our hands is indeed absolutely important to our well being. Many of us are now walking around with dry or wrinkled hands, due to the heavy use of soap and water. Luckily there are easy ways of making your dry hands soft and supple again.

We have listed these below.





Make lubrication part of your washing routine

Wash your hands between your fingers and up to the wrist for twenty seconds and dry them with a clean cloth. Every time after drying, always have a jar of hand cream or Vaseline ready near the washbasin and rub your hands off. They stay baby-soft in that way.

Choose a hand cream without perfume and alcohol

It is important to take a look at what kind of product you're actually using before applying hand cream. Hand creams containing perfume and alcohol are not a good idea because they can dry your skin even more. On the other hand, ingredients such as honey, aloe vera, and snail slime are fairly gentle on the skin. If you do not have a hand cream then a face cream on your hands works well, too.

Take a beauty sleep

Coat your hands with a thick layer of cream before you go to bed, and put on cotton gloves. The next morning, you will find how hydrated your hands are.

Warm your hands

Warm hands are better at blood flow. Blood flow indirectly ensures that the skin cells are renewed and the connective tissue is strong. Therefore, warmer hands hold more moisture and dry out less quickly. Shake your hands occasionally to start the blood flow, or rub your hands to warm them up.

Do not use too many disinfectant gels

These gels usually have high alcohol levels which are meant to kill bacteria, but the alcohol also severely dries your hands out. Avoiding hand gel may not be a good idea now that we want to regularly sanitize hands, but it's better to choose water and soap more often for your skin.

Wear household gloves

Washing your hands is not the only thing that dries out your hands. Household chores like dish washing and windows cleaning have the same effect. It's easier to use kitchen gloves.



