Dua Lipa sleeps wearing an LED facial mask to prevent breakouts

The 26-year-old pop star revealed that she was given the LED facial mask – which uses light to penetrate the the skin and accelerate cell processes – by her mum and it really makes a “difference” to her skin when it comes avoiding breakouts. She said: “The best gift I've received recently is an infrared face light, from my mum. You can fold it into your suitcase and take it with you, which is handy because I'm always travelling. Before bed, I lie down and I pretty much sleep under it."

Dua Lipa uses an LED mask to prevent breakouts. Picture: dualipa Instagram The “Break My Heart” chart-topper added that she likes to keep some of her beauty products in the fridge, claiming that there is “no better feeling” than a cold beauty roller after using face cream. She added: “I also put (traditional skincare) face masks in the fridge because it’s always nice to have a cold one when you wake up in the morning – I love the Sarah Chapman ones. And I just discovered you can put beauty rollers in there too. There’s no better feeling than rolling one all over your face after you’ve put your face cream on: it’s great for de-puffing.” The “Levitating” hitmaker then went on to speak about her daytime beauty routine, claiming that “every single” shade of lipstick she owns is brown.

She told the Financial Times: “Every single type of lipstick that you will find in my house, in my make-up bag, wherever, is just different shades of brown ... I feel like it brings out my features.” Dua then went on to claim that lipstick is the only essential cosmetic item she needs –along with face cream – especially for those times when she “can't be bothered” to wear a lot of make up. She added: “When I can’t really be bothered with make-up, all I need is face cream and brown lippy, and I leave the house.”

