Meghan Duchess of Sussex. (Picture: Reuters)

Duchess Meghan gets beauty inspiration from YouTube, her friend and make-up artist has revealed. The former actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry - has worked with makeup artist Daniel Martin for several years but she urges him to look online at trends she's spotted and wants to try out.

Daniel told Grazia magazine: "She makes me go on YouTube to learn about things.

"She'll be like, 'Oh I follow this person and they did it this way' - and I'm like, 'Oh OK'."

Daniel is based in the US and was so busy ahead of Meghan's wedding, he couldn't meet with her face-to-face to test her makeup look for the big day.

Makeup artist Daniel Martin. (Picture: Instagram)

He admitted: "We did her makeup trial over text - I didn't have time to see her."

But the beauty guru insisted that didn't matter because Meghan - who is expecting her first child this month - is so easy to work with.

He said: "I've known Meghan for 10 years and I know what she's comfortable and not comfortable in.

"It's all about being comfortable in your own skin because it's such an iconic moment in anyone's life.

"All I knew that day was I wanted Harry to see her...

"I love her freckles. She has incredible skin so it was easy."

And it took until they arrived at Windsor Castle for Daniel to fully realise what a big occasion he was a part of.

He said: "I just wanted her to look and feel the best she could.

"It didn't even hit us until we got to Windsor and saw the people lined up that this was actually happening."

The make-up artist was delighted with the response he received afterwards.

He said: "A lot of moms reached out to me after the wedding and thanked me for inspiring their daughters."