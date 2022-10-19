Duchess Meghan says she was reduced to being a ‘bimbo’ on ‘Deal or No Deal’

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex felt “reduced to a bimbo” on ‘Deal or No Deal’. The 41-year-old royal, who tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018 and has children Archie, 3, and 16-month-old Lili with him – previously worked as an actress and was “grateful” to have a job as a “briefcase girl” on the US version of the game show after but felt that it was about “beauty” as opposed to “brains”.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said: “I was really grateful as an auditioning actress to have a job. That could pay my bills. I had income, I was part of the Union, I had health insurance, it was. Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite. I mean, you have to imagine just to paint the picture for you that before the tapings of the show, all the girls, we would line up.

“There were times when I was on set at ‘Deal or No Deal’ and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the US Embassy in Argentina, Buenos Aires, and being in the motorcade with the secretary of treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain. “Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite. I mean, you have to imagine just to paint the picture for you that before the tapings of the show, all the girls, we would line up. “It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The former “Suits” actress said she eventually quit the role and hopes that her daughter Lili will “aspire higher” in life.

Story continues below Advertisement