Kim Kashadian West and half-sister Kylie Jenner have collaborated on a new perfume called “Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrance” which is set to be released on August 23. Kim took to Instagram to post a series of videos on her Insta-stories to preview the perfume collection, as well as the press package.

The pack contains a bottle of the perfume as well as a huge pair of jelly lips. HUGE.

The reality TV star says that edible candy lips were inspired by “big huge wax lips”.

I would have thought that the really large puffy jelly lips were inspired by the sisters’ unnaturally full lips.

Kim’s Insta-stories give a breakdown of the three different scents.

She describes the red perfume to be “the most me”. While the pink is “coconut heaven” and that the nude one “is what Kylie smells like”.

She continues to say that the perfumes are all “super juicy”.

Her stories continue to show reposts videos from press, influencers and blogger who have shared their unpacking videos.

They all raved about the packaging of the actual perfume which looks like pouting lips which opens up into a separate top and bottom lips - the perfume is contained in the bottom lip.

But it’s the large edible wax lips that many bloggers were intrigued by.

We see one woman cutting into the lips to give it a try.

I thought it looks kind of weird watch the knife going through the wobbling lips.

Another follower was confused about what it actually was: a cake or a gummy?

Follower @Mingleesimmons managed to lift the heavy lips out if the box then took a little bite out of it, saying that it tastes like strawberry.

Can you imagine taking a bite out of Kylie's full lips?

As much as I would love to try this new perfume, I have no desire to lick, nibble or take a bite of Kylie lips.