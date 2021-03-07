Embrace the unique beauty that you possess

Almost everyone has been affected by the lockdown. And many of us have had to be forced to face our body insecurities heads-on.

While some achieved their body goals, others gained weight, which affected their self-esteem.

Since we spend more time indoors, here are tips on how you can embrace your overall look without beating yourself up about it.

Start appreciating

We spend most of our time focusing on things we don’t like about our bodies, like stretch marks, flabby arms, thick thighs and so forth. To love your body more, why not embrace the things that make you unique. Your big forehead, stop hiding with fringe weaves and start doing hairstyles that will make it pop.