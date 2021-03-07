Embrace the unique beauty that you possess
Almost everyone has been affected by the lockdown. And many of us have had to be forced to face our body insecurities heads-on.
While some achieved their body goals, others gained weight, which affected their self-esteem.
Since we spend more time indoors, here are tips on how you can embrace your overall look without beating yourself up about it.
Start appreciating
We spend most of our time focusing on things we don’t like about our bodies, like stretch marks, flabby arms, thick thighs and so forth. To love your body more, why not embrace the things that make you unique. Your big forehead, stop hiding with fringe weaves and start doing hairstyles that will make it pop.
Find a goal to chase
Choosing a goal gives you a purpose for 2021. For example, if you have always dreamed of having flawless skin, invest in it and try out skincare routines that will help you achieve your goals. Remember to stay consistent.
Rejoice in your uniqueness
People can be so distracted by their weaknesses that they forget to celebrate their unique strengths. You may not be good at jogging but possibly the best when it comes to lifting weights, focus on that. Also, applying make-up may not be your thing but if you can do braids, make sure you embrace that skill. You could always ask a friend to do a face beat when needed.